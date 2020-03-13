Coronavirus victim was briefly attended to at Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital

The woman who has been recorded as Guyana first case of the coronavirus, was briefly attended to at the privately-operated Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital.

The hospital in a statement said that the patient was brought in by attendants and was examined by a doctor in its triage area.

It was revealed that the doctor, after asking background questions and observing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, immediately advised that the patient be taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC] since an accurate diagnosis could not have been offered.

This was in light of the fact that no test kits for the virus was available.

The patient, Ratna Baboolall, who travelled from the United States to Guyana over the weekend, was rushed to the GPHC with shortness of breath on Tuesday and succumbed Wednesday morning.

The Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital has assured that all persons who may have been in contact with the patient have been quarantined.

Among those quarantined, the hospital said, are “the doctor who saw the patient, the nurses, and the attendants”.

According to the statement, the private hospital is “complying fully with the guidance being provided by the Ministry of Public Health [since Wednesday] and is advising all of its patients to stay at home if they have the symptoms suggestive of COVID- 19 and to call the hotlines 227-4986 or 624-3067 [for more information].”