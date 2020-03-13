Latest update March 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Coalition accuses Jagdeo of racial incitement; submits videos to ERC

Mar 13, 2020 News 0

The A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has filed a complaint to the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) complaining that General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, Bharrat Jagdeo, is inciting racial tensions.
It has also submitted videos.
The statement:
“It is with regret and grave concern that we note the escalation of ethnic tensions fuelled by the irresponsible and racially insensitive remarks by the leadership of the People’s Progressive Party- PPP.
The violence that was unleashed on innocent schoolchildren, police officers and other citizens by supporters of the PPP was clearly inspired by rhetoric coming from the leadership of that party- the PPP.
We call attention to and note that the General Secretary of the PPP Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo has been complicit and guilty of using language to incite racial tension, creating an atmosphere of “us versus them”.
We hereby submit videos and social media post that are cause for grave concern and ask that the commission investigate and where necessary, sanction those persons and or organisations that are guilty of engaging in creating an atmosphere or racial intolerance.
Please find attached supporting video attached and links below.

FYI

Posted by James Bond on Monday, March 9, 2020

The opposition PPP attempts to drown out any declaration of Results at the GECOM Office in Guyana.

Posted by Enrico Woolford on Thursday, March 5, 2020

More in this category

Sports

Regional Four-Day Championship Guyana take first day honours in must win clash against Barbados

Regional Four-Day Championship Guyana take first day honours in must...

Mar 13, 2020

By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars took first day honours against leaders Barbados Pride in a top-of-the-table eight round day/night clash in the CWI Regional four-day tournament last night at Providence....
Read More
Singh, Bharat guide V and V Allstars to Chris Ambassadors T20 Softball title

Singh, Bharat guide V and V Allstars to Chris...

Mar 13, 2020

Rising Scorchers is Essequibo’s latest cricket club

Rising Scorchers is Essequibo’s latest cricket...

Mar 13, 2020

Centre For Guyanese Progress issues Scholarships to three St. Georges High students

Centre For Guyanese Progress issues Scholarships...

Mar 13, 2020

Early Season Classic on tomorrow

Early Season Classic on tomorrow

Mar 13, 2020

Coronavirus fears forces GABA postponement of Andrew Ifill Knockout tournament

Coronavirus fears forces GABA postponement of...

Mar 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019