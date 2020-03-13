Coalition accuses Jagdeo of racial incitement; submits videos to ERC

The A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has filed a complaint to the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) complaining that General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, Bharrat Jagdeo, is inciting racial tensions.

It has also submitted videos.

The statement:

“It is with regret and grave concern that we note the escalation of ethnic tensions fuelled by the irresponsible and racially insensitive remarks by the leadership of the People’s Progressive Party- PPP.

The violence that was unleashed on innocent schoolchildren, police officers and other citizens by supporters of the PPP was clearly inspired by rhetoric coming from the leadership of that party- the PPP.

We call attention to and note that the General Secretary of the PPP Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo has been complicit and guilty of using language to incite racial tension, creating an atmosphere of “us versus them”.

We hereby submit videos and social media post that are cause for grave concern and ask that the commission investigate and where necessary, sanction those persons and or organisations that are guilty of engaging in creating an atmosphere or racial intolerance.

Please find attached supporting video attached and links below.

The opposition PPP attempts to drown out any declaration of Results at the GECOM Office in Guyana. Posted by Enrico Woolford on Thursday, March 5, 2020