CJIA intensifies coronavirus prevention measures

Airport staff at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, in addition to the routine screening of passengers by port health officials, are equipped with gloves and masks while processing passengers.

Agencies also working at the airport have provided gloves and masks for their staff.

Hand sanitizer units have been deployed throughout the terminal building for use both by staff and passengers. Consistent cleaning of rails, countertops and desks is being done with approved disinfectants.

Also, regular spraying of the terminal with Lysol and other approved disinfectants is done.

The airport has also adopted the watch list of 15 countries from where passengers will be flagged before entering the country.

These countries include China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Italy, Iran, France, Germany, Spain, United States of America and Jamaica.