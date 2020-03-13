Breaking!!!!! Region Four tabulations moving to GECOM Kingston Headquarters

According to several reports, the continuation of tabulations of Region Four votes has been shifted from the GECOM Media Centre housed at the Ashmin’s building, Hadfield Street, to GECOM Headquarters in Kingston.

Ruel Johnson of the Citizenship Initiative posted to his Facebook page that the Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo had stopped the process for two hours in order to move to the new location.

The Chief Justice ordered that GECOM display the SOP’s for all the observers to properly scrutinize them.

But according to Johnson’s post, Mingo gave as the reason for the shift that the media centre did not have the “requisite media facilities.