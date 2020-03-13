Breaking News!! US, UK, EU, Canada say Guyana could be isolated

The Governments of the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Canada, through their ambassadors have warned that if political parties don’t get their acts together, Guyana could be isolated on the international stage.

The warning came in a joint statement following more commotion at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) over the tabulation of The Region Four election results.

Small parties have raised concerns that the statements of poll presented by returning officer, Clairmont Mingo, display discrepancies.

While Mingo has no legal obligation to verify his statements of poll against the others, the parties say that the discrepancies are worrying.