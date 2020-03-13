Latest update March 13th, 2020 11:51 AM

Breaking news! Election results unlikely to command public confidence, says OAS observer mission as it withdraws from Guyana

Mar 13, 2020

The Observer Mission of the Organisation of American States (OAS) has signaled that it will withdraw from Guyana following the observance today of what it considers irregularities in the counting process employed at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) centre by returning officer for region four, Clairmont Mingo.

The OAS says that these irregularities are so pronounced that the process is unlikely to create a result that is credible and is able to command public confidence.

The Chief of Mission and former Jamaica Prime Minister, Bruce Golding, will prepare his report for submission to the Secretary General.

Features/Columnists

