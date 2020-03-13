Latest update March 13th, 2020 11:51 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS! Education Ministry announces two-week closure

Mar 13, 2020 News 0

Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry.

One day after announcing plans to keep public schools opened in the face of the first confirmed coronavirus case, the Ministry of Education has had a change of heart.

In a statement shared with the media moments ago, the Ministry advised that with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020, all schools will be closed for two weeks. It was however noted that this decision will be reassessed and further guidance will be provided.

Meanwhile, the Ministry  is urging anyone with concerns to make contact with the Ministry of Education on 226 – 1175 or the Public Health Ministry’s hotline number – 227-4986 between the hours of 08:00 and 16:00hrs, or 624-3067 between 16:30 and 20:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Four-Day Championship Guyana take first day honours in must win clash against Barbados

Regional Four-Day Championship Guyana take first day honours in must...

Mar 13, 2020

By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars took first day honours against leaders Barbados Pride in a top-of-the-table eight round day/night clash in the CWI Regional four-day tournament last night at Providence....
Read More
Singh, Bharat guide V and V Allstars to Chris Ambassadors T20 Softball title

Singh, Bharat guide V and V Allstars to Chris...

Mar 13, 2020

Rising Scorchers is Essequibo’s latest cricket club

Rising Scorchers is Essequibo’s latest cricket...

Mar 13, 2020

Centre For Guyanese Progress issues Scholarships to three St. Georges High students

Centre For Guyanese Progress issues Scholarships...

Mar 13, 2020

Early Season Classic on tomorrow

Early Season Classic on tomorrow

Mar 13, 2020

Coronavirus fears forces GABA postponement of Andrew Ifill Knockout tournament

Coronavirus fears forces GABA postponement of...

Mar 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019