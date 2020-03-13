BREAKING NEWS! Education Ministry announces two-week closure

One day after announcing plans to keep public schools opened in the face of the first confirmed coronavirus case, the Ministry of Education has had a change of heart.

In a statement shared with the media moments ago, the Ministry advised that with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020, all schools will be closed for two weeks. It was however noted that this decision will be reassessed and further guidance will be provided.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is urging anyone with concerns to make contact with the Ministry of Education on 226 – 1175 or the Public Health Ministry’s hotline number – 227-4986 between the hours of 08:00 and 16:00hrs, or 624-3067 between 16:30 and 20:00hrs.