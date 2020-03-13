BREAKING NEWS! CJ says Mingo must present Statements of Poll 

Latest update March 13th, 2020 11:51 AM
Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire today admonished the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and its Returning Officer for the issues which followed her ruling.
The CJ said that her ruling was very clear. She further said that, in continuing, the Returning Officer must present the Statements of Poll for the observers and duly appointed candidates to see clearly.
Attorney-at-law for GECOM, Neil Boston, told the Chief Justice that GECOM will comply with her instruction.
Mar 13, 2020By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars took first day honours against leaders Barbados Pride in a top-of-the-table eight round day/night clash in the CWI Regional four-day tournament last night at Providence....
Mar 13, 2020
Mar 13, 2020
Mar 13, 2020
Mar 13, 2020
Mar 13, 2020
It came as quite a surprise to me to see Dr. Nigel Westmaas, Moses Bhagwan and Eusi Kwayana, three admirable WPA fighters... more
We have some supermen and superwomen in this country. They actually believe that they can defy international opinion and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]