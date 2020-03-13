BREAKING NEWS! CJ says Mingo must present Statements of Poll

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire today admonished the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and its Returning Officer for the issues which followed her ruling.

The CJ said that her ruling was very clear. She further said that, in continuing, the Returning Officer must present the Statements of Poll for the observers and duly appointed candidates to see clearly.

Attorney-at-law for GECOM, Neil Boston, told the Chief Justice that GECOM will comply with her instruction.