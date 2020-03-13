Latest update March 13th, 2020 11:51 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS! CJ says Mingo must present Statements of Poll 

Mar 13, 2020 News 0

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire today admonished the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and its Returning Officer for the issues which followed her ruling.

The CJ said that her ruling was very clear. She further said that, in continuing, the Returning Officer must present the Statements of Poll for the observers and duly appointed candidates to see clearly.

Attorney-at-law for GECOM, Neil Boston, told the Chief Justice that GECOM will comply with her instruction.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Four-Day Championship Guyana take first day honours in must win clash against Barbados

Regional Four-Day Championship Guyana take first day honours in must...

Mar 13, 2020

By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars took first day honours against leaders Barbados Pride in a top-of-the-table eight round day/night clash in the CWI Regional four-day tournament last night at Providence....
Read More
Singh, Bharat guide V and V Allstars to Chris Ambassadors T20 Softball title

Singh, Bharat guide V and V Allstars to Chris...

Mar 13, 2020

Rising Scorchers is Essequibo’s latest cricket club

Rising Scorchers is Essequibo’s latest cricket...

Mar 13, 2020

Centre For Guyanese Progress issues Scholarships to three St. Georges High students

Centre For Guyanese Progress issues Scholarships...

Mar 13, 2020

Early Season Classic on tomorrow

Early Season Classic on tomorrow

Mar 13, 2020

Coronavirus fears forces GABA postponement of Andrew Ifill Knockout tournament

Coronavirus fears forces GABA postponement of...

Mar 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019