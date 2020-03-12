Sergeant guides Ramsarran XI to Khan’s Trading Enterprise softball title

Ricky Sergeant followed up his century in the semi final with an unbeaten half century to guide Keisho Ramsarran XI to a nine-wicket win over Patrick Khan XI in the final of the Khan’s Trading Enterprise 10-over softball competition on Sunday last at Farm, East Bank Demerara.

Set 88 to win, Sergeant hammered one four and seven sixes in a top score of 53 as his team achieved their target in 6.1 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Sergeant and fellow opener Michael Alexander put their team on course with a stand of 73 before Alexander departed for 22 with one four and two sixes. Ricky Debidyal remained unbeaten on six when victory was achieved; Anthony Persaud took 1-9.

Earlier, Khan’s XI opted to bat and were bowled out off the last ball of the 10th over. Raymond Sanika made 23 which included three sixes, while the experienced Imtiaz Mohamed hit three sixes in scoring 19 off four balls and Patrick Khan contributed 10. Skipper Ramsarran grabbed 4-9 while Alexander took 2-7.

Ramsarran XI beat Vick XI by 41 runs in their semi final encounter. Ramsarran XI posted 159-2 after they were inserted. Sergeant clobbered two fours and 16 sixes in a robust 115. He added 94 for the second wicket with Ricky Debidyal after Michael Alexander fell for 15. Debidyal made 14; Rawl Reid and Unnis Yusuf took one wicket each.

Vick XI responded with 118-5. Buddan Baksh scored 33; Reid got 18 and Yusuf 14. Sergeant and Alexander took one wicket apiece.

Khan XI overcame Third Street by eight wickets in their semi final game. Third Street took first strike and managed 60-9. Sudesh Persaud scored 17 as Patrick Khan and Navin Singh took two wickets each. Khan XI replied with 61-2 in 5.2 overs. Imtiaz Mohamed made 21. Ramsarran was given the prizes for taking the best catch and being the best bowler, Debidyal was adjudged the best fielder and Sergeant received the best batsman accolade. Khan’s XI received a trophy and $15,000 and Ramsarran XI a trophy and $30,000. As part of the day-of-sport, there were a number of track and novelty events held.

Chief Executive Officer of Khan’s Trading Enterprise Patrick Khan congratulated the winners and thanked the participating teams, athletes and fans for their support. (Zaheer Mohamed)