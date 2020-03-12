Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. makes good on promise to tennis prodigy, Jasmine Billingy

Nine year-old tennis sensation and student of Winfer Garden Primary, Jasmine Billingy, the reigning national Under-11, 13 and 21 champion has continued to show her class even at this tender age, when she gave her opponents in neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago, a taste of her class.

Billingy, who resides in Adelaide Street Charlestown and sponsored by Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc, last weekend took the Twin Island Republic by storm when she won the Silver Bowl Under-11 tournament and took the runner-up spot in the Under-13 category, there.

Described as a sensational player by Managing Director and Owner of Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc., Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson, Billingy was promised that if she had won her category, she would be the recipient of a spanking new cycle; the rest is now history.

In the Under-11 final, Billingy defeated Ashley Mohammed 3-1 (8-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-7) and in a close Under-13 final, she lost 1-3 (11-5, 8-11, 11-13, 10-12) to T&T’s #1 player in this category, Chloe Fraser.

Billingy’s Coach, Colin France commended his charge for another sterling performance noting that: “We just have to keep working and improving our speed and fitness, technique and tactics. Jasmine is a diligent and hardworking player who is very enthusiastic when it comes to learning the things that would enhance her game.”

Aviation Director of Secure Innovation & Concept Inc., Denzel Hopkinson, himself a former National Junior Tennis and reigning Doubles Champion, made good on the promise his dad had made to Billingy and promptly presented her with a brand new cycle on her return to Guyana.

The young Hopkinson, in presenting the gift, said that his company is more than happy to be supporting a talented player who has the world at her feet once she remains focused and disciplined.

“Young Billingy has a bright future ahead of her and we at Secure Innovations have no doubt that she would make herself and country proud. We are also confident that with Coach France guiding and steering her, she would succeed in her endeavours. Secure Innovations and Concepts would continue to support this young prodigy.” (Franklin Wilson)