Repairs commence for damaged Harbour Bridge Hydraulic Cabin – Should be completed by Friday

Marine Traffic will soon be back on stream following Monday evening’s mishap on the Demerara Harbour Bridge, which caused severe damage to the Hydraulic Cabin that is responsible for retractions.

Kaieteur News was informed that the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) has completed its assessment of the damage sustained and has started repairs.

General Manager of the DHBC, Rawlston Adams, told the media that the new components for the hydraulic cabin would be made at the entity’s workshop.

“We will install offsite, do some testing and then we will bring it back to the bridge and hopefully install the cabin on the bridge by Friday,” Adams explained.

After the reinstallation of the repaired cabin, the DHBC will determine the earliest possible time retraction can resume, accommodating the passage of marine traffic.

On Monday evening at around 11:00pm, a driver lost control of his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) while travelling on the Demerara Harbour Bridge and slammed into the Hydraulic Cabin before careening overboard. He was pulled from the SUV, escaping without injures, but the vehicle is still submerged in the river.

The accident put a temporary halt to bridge retractions as the damage to the cabin prevents the bridge from being opened.