Prison officer allegedly continues to threaten woman from cell

Almost one month after being charged for allegedly threatening a woman and breaching a protection order, George Selman, a serving member of the Guyana Prison Service, of 42 Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, yesterday made another court appearance before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and was remanded to prison.

When the matter was called, the virtual complainant told the court that even though Selman is in prison, he has access to a cell phone that he used to make several phone calls to her and threatened to kill her when he is released from prison.

At a previous court hearing, the 43-year-old defendant threatened to burn the alleged victim in his case if granted bail, while he was downstairs at the prisoners lock-up at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Selman had denied the charge which stated that on February 2, 2020 at Lyng Street, Charlestown, he used threatening language towards Donella Andrews.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he contravened a protection order made on July 16, 2018, in relation to Donella Andrews, by coming within 50 feet of her and holding her hand.

Police prosecutor Delon Sullivan told the court that he contacted the Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, who confirmed that a search was conducted in Selman’s prison cell and a cell phone was discovered.

The Prosecutor added that Samuels noted that after the cell phone was discovered, Selman was placed in solitary confinement.

Attorney-at-law Leslie Sobers, who is now representing Selman, told the court that at this point everything the virtual complainant said to the court about the new threats made by his client are only allegations.

The virtual complainant then told the court that Selman called her on ‘private’, but she recognized his voice, and that the threats were made. The lawyer then added that he was assured by his client that he would not make contact with the virtual complainant or go anywhere near her.

The court heard that the defendant is in the habit of showing up at the virtual complainant’s workplace and making threats. The defendant’s action left not only the virtual complainant scared, but also her colleagues.

After listening to the prosecutor, lawyer and the virtual complainant, Magistrate McGusty told the defendant that he is “a good pickle”, the longer he stays the hotter he gets.

The Magistrate added that the safety of the virtual complainant is important to the court and that she thought since the defendant is in prison he would have ‘cooled off’ by now.

Magistrate McGusty then transferred the matter to another court for trial and remanded the defendant to prison.