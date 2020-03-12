Jamaica announces 2nd coronavirus case

Latest update March 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
NEWSDAY – Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced the country’s second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, covid19.
The second case is reportedly an employee of the US embassy in Jamaica and staff have been advised to self-quarantine.
Tufton shared the information on social media yesterday and said he would provide an update later.
On Tuesday, Tufton confirmed the country’s first case, a woman who had recently returned from the United Kingdom.
Jamaica is the fifth Caribbean country to report confirmed cases, and the first English-speaking country in the region to do so.
Tufton described the latest case as “imported.”
In Trinidad and Tobago, 42 people have been tested for the virus with negative results.
Personal hygiene measures are effective to protect yourself and your loved ones from covid19.
* Wash your hands properly with soap and water
* Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if water and soap are not available
* Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze
* Dispose of tissue immediately after using
* Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue
* Avoid touching your face
* Stay home if you are ill
* Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms
