Hetmyer, Shepherd and Paul back for Jaguars

Mar 12, 2020 Sports 0

West Indies Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer have returned from the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka and have been included in a strong Guyana Jaguars 13-man Squad to face leaders Barbados Pride from 14:00hrs today in a Day/Night fixture at Providence.
The trio replaces Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph and Nial Smith for the squad which drew with the Windwards in the last match. There was no room in the squad for Sherfane Rutherford.
The full squad is Leon Johnson (Captain) Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shimron Hetmyer, Vishaul Singh, Chris Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Raymon Reifer, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Akshaya Persaud, Esuan Crandon (Head Coach), Julian Moore (Asst Coach/Manager) Neil Barry jr (Physiotherapist).

