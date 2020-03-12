Guyana records first coronavirus case – Victim died yesterday after arriving recently from NY

Even as elections tension continues to grip the land, the local Ministry of Public Health has confirmed Guyana’s first case of the novel coronarvirus [COVID-19]. The victim, Ratna Baboolall said to be in her 50s and suffering from underlying conditions, was pronounced dead yesterday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The woman this publication understands was rushed from a Good Hope, East Coast Demerara residence to the hospital with pneumonia-like symptom consistent with an advanced phase of the virus, on a weakened immune system.

When contacted last evening, an individual close to the family of the now dead woman said that after she started developing worrying symptoms, she was rushed to a private doctor’s clinic in Lusignan, but the practitioner was not available at the time. The woman was subsequently taken to a private hospital where her condition was assessed and a decision was made to refer her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the country’s lone tertiary health facility.

This publication understands that the Ministry has since been in contact with the private hospital to provide globally accepted sanitation measures.

Although the individual confirmed that health officials have since reached out to the family, this publication was unable to ascertain the number of persons the woman might have been in contact with since being infected. This publication however understands that the woman came in from the United States recently.

The first local case comes even as St Vincent records its first and Jamaica records its second. It is moreover being viewed as an imported case. While preliminary tests for the virus are conducted at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory, confirmatory tests are done at the Caribbean Public Health Agency and other laboratories that the local health sector has aligned itself with.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China, during the latter part of last year. The virus which has since expanded its reach to some 50 countries has infected more than 80,000 and more than 3,000 have reportedly died as a result.

Although it is believed that the first had its origin in an animal species, it has since been confirmed that it can now be transmitted from person to person, even indirectly similar to the transmission of a cold or flu virus. Additionally, persons are encouraged to help safeguard themselves by embracing hygienic practices such as washing or sanitising the hands regularly.

The elderly and persons with underlying conditions are also encouraged to isolate themselves from persons who are suspected to have been infected with the virus.

Also persons can seek to further ward off the virus by wearing the N95-type face mask.

During a press briefing held yesterday at the National Cultural Centre, Director of Medical and Professional Services at the GPHC, Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, disclosed that a 52-year-old female who previously travelled from Queens, New York, USA, visited the hospital on Tuesday evening and “presented herself with “uncontrolled diabetes and hypotension”

Dr. Jeffrey stated “Because of this co-morbid condition that she had, she succumbed and had to be intubated and resuscitated. Resuscitation succeeded but at about 8:00am this [yesterday] morning she succumbed.”

Following the episode, an investigation was launched and samples were taken to the National Reference Lab. Following the woman’s death there were rumours that the Accident and Emergency Department unit of the public hospital was temporarily shut down. This was categorically debunked by the Public Health Minister.

Also addressing the inaugural case yesterday was Chief Medical Officer [CMO], Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, who emphasized that Guyanese should seek to establish the same measure of control, “regardless of what sort of diseases have surfaced”.

He said that, “There are a lot of diseases that may not be as high profile as the COVID-19, but have similar types of consequences, so we should always take precautions.”

Prior to Guyana confirming its first case, a series of reports were made on social media regarding suspected and/or confirmed cases of COVI-19.

Against this backdrop, PAHO-WHO representative Dr. William Adu-Krow explained the differences between suspected, probable and confirmed cases. He said to members of the media that what is termed as a suspected case is when a patient with an acute respiratory illness or disease, has fever, and at least one other sign or symptom, such as coughing or shortness of breath.

The doctor expressed that “We cannot say that someone has the disease until we have gone through the full spectrum. The person can also be considered as a suspected case if the patient has acute illness and has been in contact with COVID-19.”

Another definition of a suspected case is when someone has an acute respiratory illness or disease and they require hospitalization.

An inconclusive test result of a patient could be deemed as a probable one, said Dr. Adu-Krow who went on to note that “If it is inconclusive, to err on the side of caution, we would say that it is a probable case.”

The PAHO/WHO representative reiterated that one could only confirm the case when the samples that have been taken to the lab return as positive.

Moreover, Public Health Minister, Ms. Volda Lawrence, is urging the public to disregard unconfirmed reports trending on social media and not to make assumptions based on these. “I ask all Guyanese to please check your sources before you spread misinformation,” the Minister appealed.