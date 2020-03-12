Guyana don’t miss nutten

Hardly anything does miss Guyana. Every style Guyanese see pun TV dem does adopt. De men even adopt a New York Jail style, wheh prisoners who don’t have belt walking wid dem pants waist by dem knee.

Jamaicans have dem reggae and then dem got dem accent. Imagine, just push a microphone in a Guyanese hand and he start to talk like Jamaican. Before that, dem used to talk like Yankee.

De only thing Guyanese miss was how to live like decent people when dem deh in de country. Dem live like cat and dog during de election time. People does mek some statements that dem boys does wonder if dem people had that in dem mind all de time.

Last week Monday de country vote. By Wednesday dem boys believe that dem was in Trinidad fuh carnival. Everybody was celebrating. Eventually dem stop because dem couldn’t continue. Couple farriners actually tell dem to stop.

Now de whole world talking bout de coronavirus. This was something that start in China. At first people start to talk about bringing home all who deh in China. When somebody tell dem that to bring home de China students was to bring de virus, dem change dem mind.

But de coronavirus come anyway. Guyanese like to go to New York. Some couldn’t go suh de virus come to Guyana. That is how dem boys know nutten don’t miss Guyana. Wid all de talk about preparation and how Guyana ready, de coronavirus come. It come from America wid a lady.

Is now de people at de Ministry of Health wondering how many people this lady come into contact wid. De protocol is about quarantine. That mean people got to stay lock up in dem house and don’t go nowhere.

This lady was locked up wid a whole plane load. Then she mix and meddle wid de people at de two airports—New York and Guyana. Then in Guyana she had to mix wid Customs and Immigration. It was de same in New York.

Dem boys seh people shouldn’t forget de people who she use to live wid and de people at dem hospital she come into contact wid. But Guyana is a blessed place. Dem boys seh de virus wouldn’t spread. At least none of de lady family ain’t ketch it.

Talk half and keep a lookout fuh de virus.