Four charged with Rose Hall businessman’s murder

Four men charged with the murder of a Corentyne businessman made their first appearance yesterday at the Number 51 Court before Magistrate Alex Moore.

Satram Kushlay also known as “Steve Urkel”, a 27-year-old Cane Harvester of Lot 80 Hampshire Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Bilall Mclennon, 30, of Moora Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall Town, were charged jointly with murder committed on Lomenzo “Sham” Johnny on February 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, the other two accused Gopaul Ramgobin alias “Ling”, a 24-year-old Hire Car driver of Lot 170 Tain Village and Navendra Narine called “Husk”, a 24-year-old Hire Car driver of Tain Settlement were charged with knowing Satram Kushlay and Bilall Mc Lennon had committed the offence of murder, did receive, comfort, relieve and maintain, harbour and assist Kushlay and Mc Lennon between the 27th February and 6th March(accessory after the fact).

Narine was represented by Attorney-at-law Rodwell Jagmohan while the other three were unrepresented.

They were not required to plead to the charges read to them by the magistrate and bail was denied. The prosecution indicated that the file in the matter is 95% complete. The date was set for a return on the 14th of April.

Meanwhile, the relatives of both the accused and victim were present at court yesterday.

Lomenzo Johnny was brutally murdered and his premises ransacked on the 27th of February,

2020. He was having his regular evening jog when he was attacked by several men. They bound his legs and battered and stabbed him to death before dumping his body in a farm lot located through J. C. Chandisingh Street in Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant.Johnny’s home and business (grocery shop) were located just 300 metres away from the crime scene. It was two construction workers who showed up early the next morning to work on an incomplete structure who discovered the businessman’s body with his face and head covered in blood. The police were immediately contacted.

Investigators while at the scene had found a pair of scissors and a plank, along with Johnny’s sweater and sneakers with one lace missing. That missing lace was used to tie Johnny’s feet together.With arrests and releases, police finally made headway in the case several days after the incident. Four were arrested and one confessed. He told police that robbery was the intention but the businessman knew a few of them, so to avoid being identified they ended his life. Police are still on the hunt for the fifth suspect who is said to be “the main one”. A wanted bulletin was issued for Daniel Mc Lennon called “Dutty” of Rose Hall Town.

Police during their investigations had recovered a chest that was stolen from Johnny’s home and some cash that the police have already lodged.