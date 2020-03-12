CWI Regional four-day cricket Do or die! Jaguar face B’dos pride in Day/ Night affair at Providence

Positivity the key for full strength hosts

By Sean Devers

In what is anticipated to their toughest and most important assignment yet, mentally, technically and tactically; Guyana Jaguars make a last ditch effort to keep hopes alive of lifting an unprecedented six consecutive CWI Regional four-day cricket title when they face off with Barbados Pride from 14:00hrs today at Providence in a Day/Night fixture which promises to be a pulsating contest.

Barbados are the most successful Regional First-class team with 21 titles since capturing the inaugural Shell Shield trophy in 1966 but they have not won a title since 2014 when Guyana began their five-year winning streak.

When the two teams last met in Barbados the home side beat Guyana by seven wickets despite half centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Vishaul Singh.

Barbados have not beaten Guyana at Providence since their round of the 2015 season, when set 69 to win the hosts were bowled out for 67 as medium pacer Dwayne Smith bagged a five-wicket haul. In the four matches at Providence since then Guyana has won three while the other one was drawn.

The Bajans sit on top of the points table on 116 points, 30.2 more than second placed Guyana. The maximum points a team can get is 24 so even if Guyana beat Barbados they will still maintain the lead.

It is that a Jaguar is most dangerous when wounded and today the Guyana Jaguars need be aggressive and demonstrate positivity to win.

To win the title Jaguars will need to win their last two games and hope that Barbados lose their last two games, but winning this game is imperative in the first step of winning their 13th title since Rohan Kanhai led them to their first in 1973.

West Indies trio of Shimron Hetymer, Romario Shepherd and Kemo Paul are back and replaces Nial Smith, Keon Joseph and Tevin Imlach as the Jaguars go into battle with a full strength team.

It is very unlikely that Guyana will get 24 points from this game since left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (49 wickets) is in red hot form and for them to achieve the maximum points the pacers will have to take all 20 wickets.

Guyana will need Skipper and leading run score Leon Johnson, Vishaul Singh and especially Tagenarine Chanderpaul, whose strike rate is 26.2, to score quicker if the home team hope to make 400 runs in 110 overs to get the maximum batting points.

The return of Hetmyer, who played one match before leaving for the t20 series against Sri Lanka, is welcomed news and he could be asked to open the batting with Chanderpaul since Chanderpaul Hemraj is not yet fully fit.

With Johnson and Barnwell, the only Guyanese with hundreds this season, in good form as well as Singh who has been dismissed in the 90s twice, the top order is capable laying the foundation for a massive score on what could be a slow, spin friendly track.

And with Anthony Bramble being able to score quickly as does fast bowling all-rounders Shepherd and Paul the batting looks sound.

The bowling will be spearheaded by Permaul, while the fast bowling department is strengthened by the return of Paul and Shepherd.

Nial Smith with 20 wickets in his debut season could feel a bit unlucky to be left out since Reifer and Barnwell could bowl seam and Gudakesh Motie should partner Permaul. Kevin Sinclair and Akshaya Persaud could be the two carrying drinks.

Barbados will bank on their powerhouse batting for a rare victory in Guyana in recent times since 27-year-old Kyle Mayers has scored both of their First-Class centuries in addition to five fifties this season in which his 630 runs at an average of 57.2 and a strike rate 82.67.

Mayers, who is the only batsman to reach 600, will expect support from Shane Moseley (475 runs with a ton and two fifties), West Indies players Kraigg Brathwaite, Shane Dowrich and Shamarh Brooks. Jason Holder is also back and expected to play a critical role today.

The bowling should be spearheaded by 22-year-old Chemar Holder who has 34 wickets, 23-year-old Keon Harding (29) and the experienced Kemar Roach (21). The trio has been responsible for the Bajans having the most ‘fast bowling’ points this season. Ashley Nurse (10) and Jomal Warrican (13) will offer spin support.

Barbados Head Coach Emerson Trotman said the team has been executing their plans well and that Barbados are eager to lock horns with Guyana.

“Every game is important to us and Guyana has won for the last five years so that says they have being playing good cricket. A win here will mean that nobody can catch us, so yes this is a very important game for us,” Trotman said.

The former Barbados batsman said, while Roston Chase and Shai Hope are being rested for this round, the return of Holder is welcomed by the side.

“Holder brings his experience to the side and plays a big role in the dressing room among the youngsters,” concluded Trotman.