Cornelia Ida, McGill Super Stars to clash in WDCA/Beacon Café 50 overs final on Sunday

Cornelia Ida and McGill Super Stars of Canal Number One will clash in the final of the West Demerara Cricket Association/Beacon Café 50 overs competition on Sunday at Wales.

Following wins in their respective semi finals last weekend, both teams will fancy their chances of taking the first prize of a trophy and $100,000. The runner’s up will pocket a trophy and $50,000.

Cornelia Ida will be without their Captain Akshaya Persaud who will be on national duties and as a result all-rounder Naveed Ali will lead the side. The Cornelia Ida unit includes Vaickesh Dhaniram, Khellwan Tulcan, Muhamad Wazidali and Richie Looknauth. McGill Super Stars will be led by Sudesh Persaud and contain Travis Persaud, one of the leading batsmen in the competition, Kheshram Seyhodan, Abdool Razack and Daniel Basdeo. The pitch is expected to favour the spinners and action gets underway at 09:00hrs.

Teams; CI- Naveed Ali (Captain), Vaickesh Dhaniram, Khellwan Tulcan, Dhaniram Azamudeen, Harrinarine Bissondyal, Muhamad Wazidali, Richie Looknauth, Arshad Azim, Ajita Persaud, Ravindranauth Seeram, Avishka Ramgobin, Richard Sukhdeo and Zafar Spoke.

McGill Super Stars; Sudesh Persaud (Captain), Daniel Basdeo V. Captain), Travis Persaud, Troy Persaud, Abdool Razack, Balram Aron, Kheshram Seyhodan, Ganesh Puran, Azar Deen, Trevor Lawrie, Diquan Murray, Prahalad Singh and Asif Mohamed.

The umpires for the fixture are A. Fessal and I. Eatwroo with M. Ernest as stand by.