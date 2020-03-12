Latest update March 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Cops seek Cuban national for strangling of Bourda woman

Police believe they know who strangled 67-year-old Marva Oudkerk in her Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown home last October. Their prime suspect is Lopez Perez Jair, a 31-year Cuban national, for whom they issued a wanted bulletin yesterday.

Wanted: Lopez Perez Jair

Police gave Jair’s addresses as Lot 106 Plantation Versailles, West Bank Demerara and
San Miguel del Padrón, Havana, Cuba.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Lopez Perez Jair is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 216- 0251, 216-0253, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 226-2222, 229-2557, 617-9660, 911 or the nearest police station.
The body of Marva Oudkerk was found inside her home on October 11, 2019. Her mosquito net was tightly wrapped around her neck. A post mortem revealed that she was strangled.

The house in which Marva Oudkerk was slain

Marva Oudkerk

The killer(s) had gained entry into the house by removing several floor boards. An undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery were also missing from the slain woman’s bedroom.
Police obtained security camera footage of an individual entering Mrs. Oudkerk’s premises. However, they were initially unable to identify the intruder.
Makada Oudkerk, her daughter, has offered US$2000 for information that could lead to the apprehending of her mother’s killer.
“My mother loved living alone, she enjoyed her own company and everybody around her area was aware of that. I was the one that discovered her body, and it is something I will never get over.”

 

 

