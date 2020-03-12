Cops seek Cuban national for strangling of Bourda woman

Latest update March 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police believe they know who strangled 67-year-old Marva Oudkerk in her Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown home last October. Their prime suspect is Lopez Perez Jair, a 31-year Cuban national, for whom they issued a wanted bulletin yesterday.
Police gave Jair’s addresses as Lot 106 Plantation Versailles, West Bank Demerara and
San Miguel del Padrón, Havana, Cuba.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Lopez Perez Jair is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 216- 0251, 216-0253, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 226-2222, 229-2557, 617-9660, 911 or the nearest police station.
The body of Marva Oudkerk was found inside her home on October 11, 2019. Her mosquito net was tightly wrapped around her neck. A post mortem revealed that she was strangled.
The killer(s) had gained entry into the house by removing several floor boards. An undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery were also missing from the slain woman’s bedroom.
Police obtained security camera footage of an individual entering Mrs. Oudkerk’s premises. However, they were initially unable to identify the intruder.
Makada Oudkerk, her daughter, has offered US$2000 for information that could lead to the apprehending of her mother’s killer.
“My mother loved living alone, she enjoyed her own company and everybody around her area was aware of that. I was the one that discovered her body, and it is something I will never get over.”
Mar 12, 2020‘Spin twins’ Fareed Hosein and Azad Mohammed engineered a batting meltdown then threatened with the bat but could not deliver the knock-out punch as West Indies Over-50s lost to New Zealand...
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
In life, there is no guarantee of fairness and justice. This is because human nature is flawed. Aristotle did not write... more
The President’s position in relation to the election is untenable. The President is seeking refuge in legalese – the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]