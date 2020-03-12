CJ’s ruling on declaration of Region Four results… “We are vindicated” – Anil Nandlall

By Shikema Dey

Attorney-at-law and People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Executive Anil Nandlall believes that the party has been vindicated after Chief Justice Roxanne George ruled that the Returning Officer for District Four, Clairmont Mingo infringed the law when he declared results for the region.

Following the ruling, Nandlall spoke to members of the media and stated that “We knew that the process was not complied with.”

According to him, “We knew what the legislation provides. We knew who were supposed to be present and we knew how the process was supposed to be conducted, and it was not done in accordance with the law.”

Nandlall told the media that this action was completely unnecessary. He praised the Chief Justice’s timely ruling, noting that the due process can continue as it should have.

“You know the amount of work that had to have been done over the past few days… and it is now for us to ensure that Section 84 (of the Representation of The People Act) and accompanying sections are complied with in its letter and spirit.”

He also mentioned the Chief Justice’s words citing a similar incident nineteen years ago, with a similar outcome.

In his words, “We find ourselves at the same position, all over again.”

Nandlall stressed that when political parties lose an elections, they have to accept the results.

Further, he has hopes that the Returning Officer (RO), Clairmont Mingo, will carry out his instructions and his duty in accordance with the law.

In the CJ’s ruling, it was ordered that the RO must begin the process at 11:00am today, but it is left up to Mr. Mingo to decide whether to do a total recount or to continue from where the process was stopped.

Nandlall, when asked which method his party may prefer, opined that the process should resume from where it left off.

“My personal preference would’ve been for him to resume where he left off, because a lot of work was done, and that did not evoke any controversy, so I think all parties accepted the number of boxes that were verified so far.”