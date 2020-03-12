breaking news – Region four returning officer to use spreadsheet; refuses to use statements of poll to ascertain votes – Opposition nominated Commissioner

Latest update March 12th, 2020 9:51 AM

Region four returning officer to use spreadsheet; refuses to use statements of poll to ascertain votes – Opposition nominated Commissioner

Opposition nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj said that returning officer for district four, Clairmont Mingo is attempting to use a spreadsheet in his return to the process of tabulating the votes cast in favour of each party.
Gunraj said that Mingo is refusing to use or present the statements of poll to ascertain the votes.
In her ruling yesterday, Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire said that it is up to the returning officer to decide the method he will use to conduct the process.
However, the opposition and small parties have taken issue with the use of the spreadsheet, as they explained that there appeared to be several discrepancies between the numbers on the spreadsheet and those shown in their statements of poll.
