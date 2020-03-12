BREAKING NEWS! GECOM Chair suspends tabulation of Reg. 4 votes

Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh has

suspended the tabulation of votes from the Region 4 district. This suspension has occurred

in an effort to clarify the ruling by Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire.

On Wednesday, the Chief Justice issued an order for the Returning Officer (RO) for

District Four, Clairmont Mingo, to return to the legally prescribed procedure for tabulating

the votes for region four after she deemed the previously declaration to be unlawful on the

grounds that the tabulation used to arrive at it was in breach of the law.

However when the process restarted on Thursday morning, the RO sought out to use a

spreadsheet, which was objected to by all political parties, except the APNU+AFC

coalition.

Opposition- appointed commissioner, Sase Gunraj, said that, “The RO, Mingo, is refusing

to use or present Statements of Poll to ascertain the total number of votes cast in favour of

each contesting party. He is instead attempting to use a spreadsheet, which is a clear

breach of the tenets of Sec 84(1) of the Representation of the People Act, Cap 3:01.

The CJ handed down a consequential order that in interest of transparency, but taking into

consideration the need for urgency, the RO is to decide whether the process of ascertaining

the total number of votes cast in favor of each list in the district by adding up the votes

recorded in favor of the list in accordance with the Statement of Polls delivered, should be

restarted or continued.