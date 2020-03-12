BREAKING NEWS! GECOM Chair suspends tabulation of Reg. 4 votes

Latest update March 12th, 2020 10:50 AM
Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh has
suspended the tabulation of votes from the Region 4 district. This suspension has occurred
in an effort to clarify the ruling by Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire.
On Wednesday, the Chief Justice issued an order for the Returning Officer (RO) for
District Four, Clairmont Mingo, to return to the legally prescribed procedure for tabulating
the votes for region four after she deemed the previously declaration to be unlawful on the
grounds that the tabulation used to arrive at it was in breach of the law.
However when the process restarted on Thursday morning, the RO sought out to use a
spreadsheet, which was objected to by all political parties, except the APNU+AFC
coalition.
Opposition- appointed commissioner, Sase Gunraj, said that, “The RO, Mingo, is refusing
to use or present Statements of Poll to ascertain the total number of votes cast in favour of
each contesting party. He is instead attempting to use a spreadsheet, which is a clear
breach of the tenets of Sec 84(1) of the Representation of the People Act, Cap 3:01.
The CJ handed down a consequential order that in interest of transparency, but taking into
consideration the need for urgency, the RO is to decide whether the process of ascertaining
the total number of votes cast in favor of each list in the district by adding up the votes
recorded in favor of the list in accordance with the Statement of Polls delivered, should be
restarted or continued.
Mar 12, 2020‘Spin twins’ Fareed Hosein and Azad Mohammed engineered a batting meltdown then threatened with the bat but could not deliver the knock-out punch as West Indies Over-50s lost to New Zealand...
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
In life, there is no guarantee of fairness and justice. This is because human nature is flawed. Aristotle did not write... more
The President’s position in relation to the election is untenable. The President is seeking refuge in legalese – the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]