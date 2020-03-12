Breaking News – GECOM allows one member of each observer group, political party into command centre

Latest update March 12th, 2020 9:51 AM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) reopened it’s Ashmin’s building command centre at High and Hadfield streets, early this morning.
The building serves as the office of the returning officer for region four, Clairmont Mingo.
Colin April of GECOM approached a crowd of press, observers and political party representatives this morning, informing them that one agent would be allowed in from one political party, and one representative from each observer group.
The media has been barred from entering the premises, and has been relegated to standing about 200 yards away from the centre, behind guarded barricades with the rest of the observers and political party representatives.
Kaieteur News understands that Mingo is currently apprising the representatives in the centre of his decision to restart or continue the tabulation process.
Mar 12, 2020‘Spin twins’ Fareed Hosein and Azad Mohammed engineered a batting meltdown then threatened with the bat but could not deliver the knock-out punch as West Indies Over-50s lost to New Zealand...
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020
In life, there is no guarantee of fairness and justice. This is because human nature is flawed. Aristotle did not write... more
The President’s position in relation to the election is untenable. The President is seeking refuge in legalese – the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]