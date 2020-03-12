Breaking News – GECOM allows one member of each observer group, political party into command centre

Latest update March 12th, 2020 9:51 AM

GECOM allows one member of each observer group, political party into command centre

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) reopened it’s Ashmin’s building command centre at High and Hadfield streets, early this morning.
The building serves as the office of the returning officer for region four, Clairmont Mingo.
Colin April of GECOM approached a crowd of press, observers and political party representatives this morning, informing them that one agent would be allowed in from one political party, and one representative from each observer group.
The media has been barred from entering the premises, and has been relegated to standing about 200 yards away from the centre, behind guarded barricades with the rest of the observers and political party representatives.
Kaieteur News understands that Mingo is currently apprising the representatives in the centre of his decision to restart or continue the tabulation process.

