Vagrant murder PI… Police unable to locate final witness

The prosecution has closed its case into the murder of Andrew Benjamin after the police were unable to locate the final witness Euchid Gill of Alberttown, Georgetown.

During the last hearing of the matter, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan issued an arrest warrant for the witness. However, yesterday when the matter was called, the court was informed that the police couldn’t locate Gill.

The defendant, 24-year-old Devon Johnson, of Cummings Street, Bourda, Georgetown, was deemed fit to stand trial last month for two counts of murder as he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who is conducting the preliminary inquiry into the murder.

The Magistrate ruled that the oral statement that was given to the police by the defendant was free and voluntary. She stated that she is of the opinion that the police officers did not trick, threaten or use any form of inducement. The matter was adjourned to March 12, 2020.

Johnson made his first court appearance on December 4, 2019, before the Chief Magistrate when the two indictable charges were read to him.

The first charge stated that on November 11, 2019, at Regent Street, Georgetown, he murdered Andrew Benjamin. The second charge alleges that on the same date, and at the same location, he murdered Raymond Samaroo.

However, according to advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), two separate preliminary inquiries should be conducted for the killing of Benjamin and Samaroo both of whom were killed just hours apart.

According to information, on the day in question, around 02:30hrs, Benjamin was asleep on the pavement when a male individual, who was armed with a knife, approached him and dealt him several stab wounds about his body before making good his escape.

Benjamin was discovered lying in a pool of blood at the junction of Regent and Light Streets, Georgetown.

Later that day, about 21:30hrs, Samaroo was standing on the pavement by Household Plus when a man approached him, whipped out a knife and dealt him several stabs before making good his escape.

When Johnson was revealed as the suspect, he was arrested; there were reports of him being mentally unsound. However, based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the defendant was charged for murder.