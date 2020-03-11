UK Govt calls on President Granger to ensure free and fair electoral process

Latest update March 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s former colonial master has weighed in on the political situation, through its foreign secretary, Dominic Raab.
The United Kingdom, in a statement from Raab, yesterday, expressed deep concern about the events, which followed the March 2 elections.
It called upon President David Granger to “preserve the principle of free, fair and credible elections” by ensuring that proper procedures are followed before embarking on a transition of government.
“Allegations of electoral fraud and premature declarations of victory prior to the completion of a credible process pose a grave threat to the democratic principles of Guyana,” Raab said.
The UK foreign secretary said that it stands ready to offer assistance to ensure a credible election is produced.
Mar 11, 2020Go-kart and group one champion, Raymond Seebarran, is in the ‘land of the flying fish’; Barbados currently, where this weekend, he will be taking his racing career to the next level with his...
Mar 11, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
I have been co-hosting the “Election Watch” programme on Kaieteur Radio for eight days now and each night generates... more
The President’s position in relation to the election is untenable. The President is seeking refuge in legalese – the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]