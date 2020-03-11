Latest update March 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UK Govt calls on President Granger to ensure free and fair electoral process

Mar 11, 2020 News 0

Guyana’s former colonial master has weighed in on the political situation, through its foreign secretary, Dominic Raab.

UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab

The United Kingdom, in a statement from Raab, yesterday, expressed deep concern about the events, which followed the March 2 elections.
It called upon President David Granger to “preserve the principle of free, fair and credible elections” by ensuring that proper procedures are followed before embarking on a transition of government.
“Allegations of electoral fraud and premature declarations of victory prior to the completion of a credible process pose a grave threat to the democratic principles of Guyana,” Raab said.
The UK foreign secretary said that it stands ready to offer assistance to ensure a credible election is produced.

More in this category

Sports

Seebarran shifts into Radical action this weekend

Seebarran shifts into Radical action this weekend

Mar 11, 2020

Go-kart and group one champion, Raymond Seebarran, is in the ‘land of the flying fish’; Barbados currently, where this weekend, he will be taking his racing career to the next level with his...
Read More
Khan’s Trading Enterprise overcome Second Street in softball fixture

Khan’s Trading Enterprise overcome Second...

Mar 11, 2020

Ramdhani siblings finish fourth in latest Canadian College competition

Ramdhani siblings finish fourth in latest...

Mar 11, 2020

Motor Racing: Dexterity Challenge postponed

Motor Racing: Dexterity Challenge postponed

Mar 11, 2020

CWI Regional four-day cricket Several factors contributed to Jaguars showing this season

CWI Regional four-day cricket Several factors...

Mar 11, 2020

WDCA/Beacon Cafe 50 overs cricket tourney Cornelia Ida, McGill SC secure final berths

WDCA/Beacon Cafe 50 overs cricket tourney...

Mar 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • THE MASKS ARE COMING OFF

    The President’s position in relation to the election is untenable. The President is seeking refuge in legalese – the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019