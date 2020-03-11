UK Govt calls on President Granger to ensure free and fair electoral process

Guyana’s former colonial master has weighed in on the political situation, through its foreign secretary, Dominic Raab.

The United Kingdom, in a statement from Raab, yesterday, expressed deep concern about the events, which followed the March 2 elections.

It called upon President David Granger to “preserve the principle of free, fair and credible elections” by ensuring that proper procedures are followed before embarking on a transition of government.

“Allegations of electoral fraud and premature declarations of victory prior to the completion of a credible process pose a grave threat to the democratic principles of Guyana,” Raab said.

The UK foreign secretary said that it stands ready to offer assistance to ensure a credible election is produced.