Tender Board Engineers want $26M for reconstruction of Lethem Maternal Waiting Home

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬ten bids for two major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart Streets.

One notable project included the ¬¬¬procurement of services remodeling and rehabilitation of the Lethem Maternal Waiting Home in Region Nine.

Ministry of Public Security (MoPS)

Design and supervision for the reconstruction of the Ruimveldt Police Station

Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)

Remodeling/ rehabilitation of the Lethem Maternal Waiting Home, Region 9