Taxi driver remanded on armed robbery charge

Thirty-one-year-old Nicolas Chow, of 254 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown was yesterday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Chow denied that on February 28, 2020, at Lamaha Street, Georgetown while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Neil Dutchin of $500,000 in cash, a cell phone and a knife.

The police prosecutor based her objection to bail being granted to Chow, because Dutchin was bedridden. Shortly after he was discharged, he was rushed back to the hospital and is still hospitalised.

He is nursing two gunshot wounds, one to his abdomen and the other to his right leg.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Dutchin and his friends were at Blue Martini Nightclub when the defendant and Dutchin had a misunderstanding and an argument ensued.

The defendant left and subsequently returned in the company of his two accomplices, one being armed with a gun.

An argument then ensued between the defendant and Dutchin, which turned into a fight and resulted in Dutchin being shot twice by one of the defendant’s accomplices. The defendant and his accomplices then relieved Dutchin of the cash, cell phone and knife before making good their escape.

Dutchin was rushed to the hospital and the matter was reported. An investigation was launched and the defendant was later arrested and charged.

The police prosecutor highlighted that the two accomplices are still at large and that the police obtained CCTV footage, which captured the entire incident.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and he is expected to make his next court appearance on March 25, 2020.