Man who slammed miner to the floor, slapped with murder charge

Twenty-six-year-old O’Neil Jeffrey, called ‘Six Boss’, a miner of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared in court for allegedly killing a man who refused to give him money.

Jeffrey was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on February 29, 2020, at 111 Miles Mahdia, Region Eight, he injured Roland Kanhai who died on March 3, 2020, as a result of the injuries.

According to the charge, on the day in question, Kanhai and his friends were imbibing when the defendant approached him and asked for money. Kanhai refused to give the defendant money and the defendant became annoyed.

The court heard that the defendant then lifted Kanhai and slammed him to the ground before going into his pocket and relieving him of an undisclosed sum of cash.

Kanhai was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Mahdia Public Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient until he succumbed.

The medical certification of Khanhai revealed that he died as a result of a fractured skull.

After listening to the facts of the charge, Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 23, 2020, for disclosure of statements.