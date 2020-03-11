Lindeners celebrate International Women’s Day …pray for continued peace!

Latest update March 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
As women the world over celebrated International Women’s Day, on Sunday, their counterparts from the mining town of Linden, celebrated on both Sunday and Monday.
On Monday, scores of women, converged at the Linden/Georgetown bus park to celebrate, worship and praise God.
They also gave thanks and offered up prayers for the continued peace and tranquility that is evident in the Town, after the March 2 General and Regional Elections.
The APNU+AFC garnered some 19,000 votes of the 22, 808 ballots that were cast on March 2, ensuring a landslide victory, for Region Ten.
Monday’s event was coordinated by members of the National Congress of Women, (NCW) and saw the participation of religious Leaders, from several denominations, across the community.
Participants prayed, sang and danced their way into the hearts of their captive audience, who was admonished to continue to “keep the peace and prepare for victory!”
Minister within the Ministry of Communities, and advisor of NCW, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, who spearheaded the initiative, described the event as “truly awesome”!
Those sentiments were reiterated by several persons.
Adams-Yearwood has, over the years, spearheaded several activities involving women. She provided counselling and other vital services, in her capacity as senior executive of her church, “The Flourishing Place”.
