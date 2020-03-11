Shuman appears in court with traditional wear

Presidential Candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lennox Shuman, created quite a stir yesterday at the Georgetown High Court.

He turned up dressed in what he called his traditional Indigenous wear to listen to the arguments in the ongoing elections case.

Upon entry, Shuman was prohibited from mounting the stairs as he was told by court officers that he was not permitted in the courtroom. They claimed that his dress did not coincide with the code of dress for the court.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the court, the Presidential Candidate was standing at the bottom of the stairs, with officers blocking his every attempt at going further.

He explained that he was waiting for more than 20 minutes; well after the court proceedings had started.

A crowd of onlookers had gathered and could be heard heckling and laughing but Shuman was unfazed and persisted.

He told the media that such an act by the officers constitutes to discrimination.

“My rights are being violated. My constitutional rights are being violated.”

Shuman stated, “I came in my traditional wear because it is my constitutional right to do that.”

He further said, “Under Article 149 of the constitution, I have a right as every other ethnicity in this country to enter into the court traditionally attired.

“People don’t stop people when they walk in with a dhoti; they don’t stop you when you walk in with traditional African or Chinese attire.

“But yet, here we have an Indigenous person dressed traditionally and I am being stopped.”

The former Vice Chairman for the National Toshaos Council was questioned whether his attire of a traditional headdress, wooden staff and cloth was akin to indecent exposure.

In reply, Shuman stated “You can’t see my butt; you can only see my cheeks.”

Shuman stressed that the constitution talks about one’s right to live in a society that is free from discrimination but yet he is being prevented.

“You don’t see anyone else being stopped from coming in and I am the only Indigenous person that has a stake in this, yet I am not being allowed to go in.”

He eventually was able to get to the upper level and after a brief standoff with the officers; he was able to enter the courtroom.