Immigrants charged for illegal entry

Latest update March 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Fifteen foreign nationals were yesterday arranged before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrate Courts to answer to an illegal entry charge.
Four of the defendants are Bangladeshis while the remainders are Sri Lankans.
The men pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on March, 8, 2020 at Springlands, Corentyne, they entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an Immigration Officer.
The court was able to communicate with the defendants through the use of an interpreter.
According to the facts of the charge, the defendants arrived at Springlands, from Suriname, and were destined for Brazil. Police acting on information, apprehended the defendants at Lethem, Region Ten.
According to information, on the day of the incident, immigration ranks working in the Lethem area stopped a route 92 minibus and carried out a routine search. The police then checked the passports of the defendants and it was discovered that there were no entry stamps, showing that they entered Guyana legally.
They were arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, and were subsequently charged for the offence.
The defendants were each fined $60,000 or in default 14 days’ imprisonment.
