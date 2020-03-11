Guyanese should remain calm – Amna Ally

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) through General Secretary Amna Ally called on all Guyanese to remain calm.

She also called on them to desist from any activity which can lead to the heightening of tensions in society.

In a statement, Amna Ally condemned the violence unleashed on the innocent schoolchildren, women, citizens and police officers in Bath Settlement, Cotton Tree and Lusignan during the riots last Friday.

“We wish to remind all Guyanese that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is an independent Constitutional agency and it must be allowed to do its work without political interference or intimidation,” the statement said.

Further, the party called on their members and supporters to remain calm as they await the decision of the Court and the final declaration of the elections results by GECOM.