GECOM Chair seeks compromise between commissioners

Latest update March 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
With the aim of completing their work with urgency, Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, says that she is anticipating greater compromise by the government and opposition appointed commissioners, following the decision that is to be made by Chief Justice, Roxane George.According to a statement issued to the press, Chairperson Singh said, “It is important for all relevant parties and members of the public to note that while GECOM is a constitutional agency, it is still subjected to the laws of Guyana.
As a result, the mandatory injunction granted against the Commission and Chief Elections Officer (CEO), on Thursday March 5, 2020, has affected the finalisation of the Commission’s work at this point.”
Mar 11, 2020Go-kart and group one champion, Raymond Seebarran, is in the ‘land of the flying fish’; Barbados currently, where this weekend, he will be taking his racing career to the next level with his...
Mar 11, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
I have been co-hosting the “Election Watch” programme on Kaieteur Radio for eight days now and each night generates... more
The President’s position in relation to the election is untenable. The President is seeking refuge in legalese – the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]