GECOM Chair seeks compromise between commissioners

With the aim of completing their work with urgency, Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, says that she is anticipating greater compromise by the government and opposition appointed commissioners, following the decision that is to be made by Chief Justice, Roxane George.According to a statement issued to the press, Chairperson Singh said, “It is important for all relevant parties and members of the public to note that while GECOM is a constitutional agency, it is still subjected to the laws of Guyana.

As a result, the mandatory injunction granted against the Commission and Chief Elections Officer (CEO), on Thursday March 5, 2020, has affected the finalisation of the Commission’s work at this point.”