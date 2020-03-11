Eastern begins NY flights in a week

In just over a week, Eastern Airlines will join a number of other airlines on the high demand New York to Georgetown route.

Formerly Dynamic Airline which ran into financial troubles, Eastern will be conducting non-stop flights on the route, it was announced yesterday.

The first flight begins on March 19, 2020.

“Eastern’s nonstop flights, at the lowest fares, make it possible for more people to fly than ever before. The liberal bag policy begins with one free checked bag up to 70 pounds. The flights will be operating twice weekly, with service on Thursdays and Sundays and capacity for 200 passengers.”

Eastern will join with Caribbean Airlines and American Airlines.

It is a route which has been jostled for with thousands of Guyanese living in the New York area.