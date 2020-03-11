“Dutty’ wanted for Berbice businessman’s murder – bulletin for other suspect in slaying of Buxton teen

Police are seeking Daniel McLennon, called “Dutty,” for the murder of Port Mourant, Corentyne businessman Lomenzo Johnny, whose bound and battered corpse was found on a farm last February.

A release gave McLennon’s last known address as Lot 153 Third Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Daniel McLennon C/D “Dutty” is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 694-1664, 333-5564, 911 or the nearest police station.

Police said that Lomenzo Johnny, known as ‘Sham,’ was slain between February 26 and February 27, 2020.

Police arrested four other suspects last week and reportedly obtained a confession from one of the detained individuals.

Investigators also recovered a chest and some cash that were stolen from the victim’s home.

Johnny’s body was found on a farm that is owned by another Rose Hall Town businessman.

Two construction workers discovered the body while preparing to work on an unfinished building.

According to the police, one of the suspects confessed that they killed Johnny because he could identify two of the robbers.

They used keys, which they found on their victim to enter the building, making off with a chest, cash and other items.

Meanwhile, police are also trying to locate John France, 25, in relation to murder on 18-year-old Daniel Akeem Amore, on 2020/03/01 at Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Amore, a labourer, of Section 20 ‘A’ Friendship, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, was stabbed to death during a family dispute.

Police said that two brothers – Haslyn Williams and James Dublin – were having a drink at Clyde Roopchand Drive, Friendship, Buxton, when an argument and a fight ensued between them.

Amore’s mother, Mellisia Garraway, intervened, and John France, said to be related to Williams, entered the yard and confronted Dublin.

The suspect left the yard, but reportedly returned with a cutlass and a knife and began assaulting Dublin.

Garraway allegedly tried to intervene again, but France, the suspect, reportedly chopped her on her left hand and fingers.

Her teenage son, Daniel Akeem Amore, and the suspect began to fight and Amore was allegedly stabbed to the chest.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Police gave John France’s last known address as Lot 20 Section ‘A’ Friendship, Buxton, E.C.D.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John France is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 226-2222, 229-2557, 617-9660, 911 or the nearest police station.