Coronavirus got Exxon shaking

De Coronavirus put a stop to de exploitation Guyana. If is one time dem boys welcome a disaster is now. Dis past year nuff people was talking about de oil. If dem live overseas dem get vex because dem seh Guyana gon get rich.

De situation mek Guyana spend nuff money to protect de oil. It had to hire foreigners to draft local content policy. Then it had to hire people to sit on de Energy Department. All of dat cost money.

Dem boys start to press Soulja Bai to call Exxon fuh dem to renegotiate de oil contract. De man huum and haw. Then people tun to Exxon and ask dem to tek shame out of dem eye and renegotiate de oil contract. Nutten ain’t happen.

Well! De Maker don’t sleep. He send de Coronavirus to save Guyana. Exxon was going full speed ahead to draw oil to mek its profit as big as possible. All over de world when investors satisfied wid fifteen percent profit, Exxon was tekking 75 percent and more.

Every odda day was a new well and plans to build a big FPSO fuh millions of dollars. Things was going full speed ahead till de Coronavirus slow down everything. It mek de price of oil fall so low dat Exxon now wondering if it should continue drilling.

Exxon now finding out dat water might be more expensive than oil so all de money it planning to mek from Guyana gone through de window. Dem boys now willing to bet dat Exxon gon try to renegotiate because it will want to avoid de royalty since de oil money gon be slow.

All over de world, de price of oil drop real low. Trinidad start to holler and dem odda countries dat does produce oil now know dat dem facing hard times.

De Man above was listening to every word dem boys was saying; He was hearing de voice of de Guyanese people.

Talk half and watch how Exxon shaking because of de Coronavirus