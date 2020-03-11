Clarification on media being prohibited from entering GECOM media centre

Last week, Kaieteur News reported that media operatives were prohibited from entering the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) media centre, which was housed at the Ashmin Building on High and Hadfield Streets.

However, it recently became known by this publication that GECOM only intended to allow journalists into the building for media engagements, according to their Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward.

Further, Ward said that she was surprised to find out that a National Communication’s Network (NCN) news team was allowed in the building, even though it was not for a media engagement.