Businessman Ghalee Khan remanded until April 1 in Brooklyn jail … fled to Guyana a decade ago

Latest update March 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Businessman Ghalee Khan, 42, is to remain in a New York jail until April 1, 2020. His detention was ordered by Judge Peggy Kuo on Monday, one day after he was taken into custody. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges read to him. He is being represented by Michael Kushner.
AUSA Elizabeth Macchiaverna appeared on behalf of the government.
Khan, who fled the United States after securing bail on a 2008 drug trafficking charge, returned to Guyana more than a decade ago.
He established business operations and continued, even becoming a member of the Private Sector Commission.
Just one day before his arrest on landing at the JFK International Airport on Sunday, he was a member of the Observer team set up by the PSC.
People close to him said that after they learnt that Khan skipped bail, they encouraged him to return to face trial. They advised him that it was better to face whatever was ahead of him rather than live as a fugitive for the rest of his life.
With his eldest child a month shy of 21 years, Ghalee Khan decided that he would return to face whatever awaited him. He had begun having discussions with the United States Embassy in Georgetown and with the local Drug Enforcement Agency.
Eventually his departure was facilitated via American Airlines on March 8, last. Khan was arrested as soon as the aircraft landed. He was the first person escorted off the plane in handcuffs.
His next court appearance would be before Judge Sterling Johnson Jr. His lawyer has already petitioned for a speedy trial.
Khan was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in 2008 in Brooklyn. Also charged with him was Danvor Griffith. Griffith remains at large.
