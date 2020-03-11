Latest update March 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$300,000 bail for Lorry Driver who killed Rose Hall Town man in road accident

Mar 11, 2020 News 0

The driver of a lorry yesterday made his first court appearance at the Springlands Magistrate Court before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to three charges.

Trevor Narine

Trevor Narine appeared before the Magistrate and was slapped with failing to render assistance, failure to stop after an accident and failure to report an accident.
He pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was released on $300,000 bail.
The magistrate ordered that Narine’s passport be lodged with the court and that he reports twice a week at the Whim Police Station. He is set to return to court on April 28 at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.
Investigations into the death of the victim Shawn Smith are still incomplete, the police have said.
Shawn Smith, of Lot 17 Fingal Street, Rose Hall Town, was riding along the Letter Kenny Public Road when he was reportedly struck down by the sand truck (lorry) that was exiting a street two nights ago. The accident reportedly occurred sometime around 23:00 hrs Saturday night.
He was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention.
The motorcycle CK 2517 with damage to the front and other parts was lodged at the Whim Police Station.
A post mortem was also conducted yesterday by Dr. Nehaul Singh who gave the cause of death as multiple injuries consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident.
Meanwhile, the doctor who struck down three female youths on the Bush Lot Public Road resulting in the death of one is yet to be charged. This incident occurred since February 14, last.
In addition, the Chinese National who struck down a pensioner on the pedestrian crossing located on the Nigg Public Road in January is also still to be charged.

 

More in this category

Sports

Seebarran shifts into Radical action this weekend

Seebarran shifts into Radical action this weekend

Mar 11, 2020

Go-kart and group one champion, Raymond Seebarran, is in the ‘land of the flying fish’; Barbados currently, where this weekend, he will be taking his racing career to the next level with his...
Read More
Khan’s Trading Enterprise overcome Second Street in softball fixture

Khan’s Trading Enterprise overcome Second...

Mar 11, 2020

Ramdhani siblings finish fourth in latest Canadian College competition

Ramdhani siblings finish fourth in latest...

Mar 11, 2020

Motor Racing: Dexterity Challenge postponed

Motor Racing: Dexterity Challenge postponed

Mar 11, 2020

CWI Regional four-day cricket Several factors contributed to Jaguars showing this season

CWI Regional four-day cricket Several factors...

Mar 11, 2020

WDCA/Beacon Cafe 50 overs cricket tourney Cornelia Ida, McGill SC secure final berths

WDCA/Beacon Cafe 50 overs cricket tourney...

Mar 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • THE MASKS ARE COMING OFF

    The President’s position in relation to the election is untenable. The President is seeking refuge in legalese – the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019