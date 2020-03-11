$300,000 bail for Lorry Driver who killed Rose Hall Town man in road accident

The driver of a lorry yesterday made his first court appearance at the Springlands Magistrate Court before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to three charges.

Trevor Narine appeared before the Magistrate and was slapped with failing to render assistance, failure to stop after an accident and failure to report an accident.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was released on $300,000 bail.

The magistrate ordered that Narine’s passport be lodged with the court and that he reports twice a week at the Whim Police Station. He is set to return to court on April 28 at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Investigations into the death of the victim Shawn Smith are still incomplete, the police have said.

Shawn Smith, of Lot 17 Fingal Street, Rose Hall Town, was riding along the Letter Kenny Public Road when he was reportedly struck down by the sand truck (lorry) that was exiting a street two nights ago. The accident reportedly occurred sometime around 23:00 hrs Saturday night.

He was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention.

The motorcycle CK 2517 with damage to the front and other parts was lodged at the Whim Police Station.

A post mortem was also conducted yesterday by Dr. Nehaul Singh who gave the cause of death as multiple injuries consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident.

Meanwhile, the doctor who struck down three female youths on the Bush Lot Public Road resulting in the death of one is yet to be charged. This incident occurred since February 14, last.

In addition, the Chinese National who struck down a pensioner on the pedestrian crossing located on the Nigg Public Road in January is also still to be charged.