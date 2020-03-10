Latest update March 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

US, Canada discuss democracy in Guyana

Mar 10, 2020 News 0

The Governments of the Canada and the United States have been in talks about supporting the democratic transition in Guyana.

Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo

This was revealed in a tweet by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, after a meeting he had with the Canadian deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland.
The discussion also included, according to Pompeo, the importance of the strength of the Organisation of American States (OAS).
The OAS has fielded an observer mission for Guyana’s 2020 elections, and is one of the international observer groups who were threatened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karen Cummings with a revocation of accreditation.
The OAS has called for the tabulation of the election result to be conducted in accordance with all necessary legal, procedural requirements.
Pompeo’s tweet follows public statements by several governments and regional organizations, stating their concern for the integrity of the electoral process in Guyana.
Statements have come from Norway, France, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, CARICOM and others.
The matter of whether the verification of the region four general and regional elections results is a legal necessity is in the Court and will be examined today.

More in this category

Sports

McCurdy named USTFCCCA athlete of the year

McCurdy named USTFCCCA athlete of the year

Mar 10, 2020

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athlete Lloyd McCurdy, who is a second year student-athlete at Monroe College, was named recently as the 2020 Atlantic Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by the...
Read More
West Indies beat India in exciting warm-up match

West Indies beat India in exciting warm-up match

Mar 10, 2020

Mohamed’s XI overcome Roberts’ XI to take Khan’s Trading Enterprise U15 softball title

Mohamed’s XI overcome Roberts’ XI to take...

Mar 10, 2020

Archer cops two medals at NJCAA Nationals

Archer cops two medals at NJCAA Nationals

Mar 10, 2020

Early Season – Classic Archibald anxious to compete this weekend

Early Season – Classic Archibald anxious to...

Mar 09, 2020

Kaieteur Sport raps with GFF President Wayne Forde on the recent historic performance of the U-20 Lady Jags at the Concacaf Championship and the way forward

Kaieteur Sport raps with GFF President Wayne...

Mar 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana stands on a precipice

    Guyana stands on a precipice; below is the murky depths of dictatorship. The majority of Guyanese have never experienced... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]ahoo.com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019