The constitutional rights of others need to be respected

DEAR EDITOR,

I strongly believe in the right to protest. However, I do not subscribe to protesters blocking thoroughfares, damaging private/public property and/or harming others. As grave as the situation may be, the constitutional rights of others need to be respected. I therefore make an appeal to persons engaging in protests/demonstrations to do so responsibly and within the confines of the law. Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

Valmikki Singh