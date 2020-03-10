Latest update March 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Similarities between Guyana and Bolivia

DEAR EDITOR,

There are similarities between the Guyana and Bolivia vote count/verification process.
In Bolivia the count was stopped for a period of time and when it was resumed it showed a massive increase in favour of the incumbent president.
In Guyana the verification was suspended when the RO took ill. When it resumed foreign material was allegedly introduced in favour of the incumbent party.

Shamshun Mohamed

