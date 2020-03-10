Similarities between Guyana and Bolivia

Latest update March 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
There are similarities between the Guyana and Bolivia vote count/verification process.
In Bolivia the count was stopped for a period of time and when it was resumed it showed a massive increase in favour of the incumbent president.
In Guyana the verification was suspended when the RO took ill. When it resumed foreign material was allegedly introduced in favour of the incumbent party.
Shamshun Mohamed
Mar 10, 2020Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athlete Lloyd McCurdy, who is a second year student-athlete at Monroe College, was named recently as the 2020 Atlantic Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by the...
Mar 10, 2020
Mar 10, 2020
Mar 10, 2020
Mar 09, 2020
Mar 09, 2020
The following words appeared at the end of my column yesterday suggesting that the PPP should ask itself; “What if the... more
Guyana stands on a precipice; below is the murky depths of dictatorship. The majority of Guyanese have never experienced... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]