Political instability putting damper on business – PSC

Latest update March 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
With the current political situation in Guyana, the flow of business has been adversely affected, with the possibility of having long term consequences.
This is the view of Private Sector Commission Chairman, Capt. Gerry Gouveia.
Gouveia told Kaieteur News that from a development perspective, the climate of uncertainty does not do well for investors’ confidence, both local and foreign.
Noting the shutdown of businesses in many parts of the capital city and in other parts of the country, he stressed that the standstill is worrying, and if the current state of political uncertainty continues, it can result in further decline in economic activity.
“It really is driving a lot of fear in people, in workers themselves, and there is a lot of apprehension in the business community.”
Since Guyanese went to the polls on March 2, to date there has been a trickle of businesses reopening, but still business is said to be slow.
“For businesses to grow, we need to have an environment where political stability, general public safety and security are paramount.”
Further, he made a call to business owners to move on and get back to normal programming.
“Businesses should start reopening. I believe that people should take precautions, but we need to get on with our lives.”
Gouveia mentioned the ongoing court battle on whether the verification of elections results is required by law, and stated that he hopes the main political leaders call on their supporters to respect the court of law.
Mar 10, 2020Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athlete Lloyd McCurdy, who is a second year student-athlete at Monroe College, was named recently as the 2020 Atlantic Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by the...
Mar 10, 2020
Mar 10, 2020
Mar 10, 2020
Mar 09, 2020
Mar 09, 2020
The following words appeared at the end of my column yesterday suggesting that the PPP should ask itself; “What if the... more
Guyana stands on a precipice; below is the murky depths of dictatorship. The majority of Guyanese have never experienced... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]