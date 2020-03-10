People sporting while some dodging

All de people who was counting de money that Guyana gun get from oil now talking bout how de money ain’t gun even do to buy anything. Exxon announce how much oil it find and right away everybody start to come to Guyana.

De people who live here start to talk how de government sell out de country and how de government mek Guyana lose US$55 billion. Now de price of oil drop till it can’t drop no more. People now forget bout de oil and dem concentrating pun de elections result.

Dem boys know why all this confusion going on bout de elections. De people who want to lead de country was counting de oil money all de time. Some of dem done plan how dem gun spend money. All of dem want to be president of a rich country just like how Donald Trump is de president of a rich country.

That is why some of de leaders organize people to protest.

De only thing people didn’t have to organise was de Phagwah celebration. Every year de Guyanese people does show that when it come to celebrate national holidays dem don’t have race or religion. Phagwah is a holiday that only Hindus use to celebrate. Now when de celebration time come around de people who celebrating is just looking fuh a chance to sport.

Dem boys see people who lef dem home just fuh sport. De holiday is to welcome de spring. In Guyana de holiday was to drink like likker going out of style. People get up and cook to sell. Instead of cooking Phagwah food dem cook chicken curry. De Phagwah celebration is about eating no meat.

And dem boys seh some people playing a dodging game. One set of people looking fuh de GECOM people and de GECOM people looking fuh sympathy. This waiting game begin a long time ago. People was even looking fuh some presidential candidates and never see dem till de elections done.

Now people stop dodging and dem waiting.