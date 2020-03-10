Mohamed’s XI overcome Roberts’ XI to take Khan’s Trading Enterprise U15 softball title

Latest update March 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Feaud Mohamed XI defeated Asif Roberts XI by 10 runs to win the Khan’s Trading Enterprise U15 softball title on Sunday last at Farm, East Bank Demerara.
Played in front of a large crowd, Feaud Mohamed XI managed 72-1 off their allocation of six overs, batting first. Khalid Haniff and Owen Harvey put on 41 to give Mohamed XI a decent start before Harvey was removed for 14. Haniff then shared in another useful partnership with Navindra Hicks to give their team a challenging total. Haniff made 39 while Hicks scored 20.
Roberts XI lost a few early wickets, but the skipper kept his team in hunt with a fine 36, however his efforts were not enough to give his team victory as they finished on 62-3. Khalid Haniff took two wickets while Owen Harvey had one.
Haniff received the best batsman and best bowler prizes, while Prem Boodhoo took home the best fielder accolade and
Navindra Hicks pocketed the trophy for taking the best catch. Mohamed XI pocketed a trophy and $15,000 while Roberts XI received a trophy and $12,000.
Other activities held as part of the day-of-sports saw Lisa Kissoon and Czanna Reid winning the novelty events. Kissoon won her event ahead of Joyana Bethune and Nafeeza Kaleem in that order, while Reid triumphed over Sharlyn La Rose and Ashmini Ram respectively. Vikash Kissoon won the boys novelty event; Shameer Baksh placed second and Desh Bankay finished in third position. Dexroy Wharton carted off the male novelty title.
Deonarine Mathura won the male 80m race, while Sharlyn La Rose took the top podium spot in the female 80m event; Czanne Reid took the runner up spot and Joy La Rose was third. Deonarine Mathura triumphed in the male 80m while Brandon Boodhoo won male 100m; Steve Deosarran placed second and Asif Roberts finished third. (Zaheer Mohamed)
Mar 10, 2020Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athlete Lloyd McCurdy, who is a second year student-athlete at Monroe College, was named recently as the 2020 Atlantic Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by the...
Mar 10, 2020
Mar 10, 2020
Mar 10, 2020
Mar 09, 2020
Mar 09, 2020
The following words appeared at the end of my column yesterday suggesting that the PPP should ask itself; “What if the... more
Guyana stands on a precipice; below is the murky depths of dictatorship. The majority of Guyanese have never experienced... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]