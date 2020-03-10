Mohamed’s XI overcome Roberts’ XI to take Khan’s Trading Enterprise U15 softball title

Feaud Mohamed XI defeated Asif Roberts XI by 10 runs to win the Khan’s Trading Enterprise U15 softball title on Sunday last at Farm, East Bank Demerara.

Played in front of a large crowd, Feaud Mohamed XI managed 72-1 off their allocation of six overs, batting first. Khalid Haniff and Owen Harvey put on 41 to give Mohamed XI a decent start before Harvey was removed for 14. Haniff then shared in another useful partnership with Navindra Hicks to give their team a challenging total. Haniff made 39 while Hicks scored 20.

Roberts XI lost a few early wickets, but the skipper kept his team in hunt with a fine 36, however his efforts were not enough to give his team victory as they finished on 62-3. Khalid Haniff took two wickets while Owen Harvey had one.

Haniff received the best batsman and best bowler prizes, while Prem Boodhoo took home the best fielder accolade and

Navindra Hicks pocketed the trophy for taking the best catch. Mohamed XI pocketed a trophy and $15,000 while Roberts XI received a trophy and $12,000.

Other activities held as part of the day-of-sports saw Lisa Kissoon and Czanna Reid winning the novelty events. Kissoon won her event ahead of Joyana Bethune and Nafeeza Kaleem in that order, while Reid triumphed over Sharlyn La Rose and Ashmini Ram respectively. Vikash Kissoon won the boys novelty event; Shameer Baksh placed second and Desh Bankay finished in third position. Dexroy Wharton carted off the male novelty title.

Deonarine Mathura won the male 80m race, while Sharlyn La Rose took the top podium spot in the female 80m event; Czanne Reid took the runner up spot and Joy La Rose was third. Deonarine Mathura triumphed in the male 80m while Brandon Boodhoo won male 100m; Steve Deosarran placed second and Asif Roberts finished third. (Zaheer Mohamed)