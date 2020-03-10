McCurdy named USTFCCCA athlete of the year

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athlete Lloyd McCurdy, who is a second year student-athlete at Monroe College, was named recently as the 2020

Atlantic Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA).

McCurdy, whose pet event is the triple jump, also received this award last year after a strong showing in his junior year.

McCurdy ranks No. 1 in the Atlantic Region in the triple jump (15.14 meters), the event which he won at the national championship last year. Currently, he is fourth in the event in the NJCAA so far this season.

The Sophomore, who is a Computer Information Systems major, leapt 15.91m to take the Indoor Nationals men’s triple jump event before recording his personal best distance of 16.06m at 2019 Penn Relays.

The 22-year-old, has also became the latest Guyanese to get on the NCAA scene after being accepted into division one school; Auburn University that he is set to join in the next academic year.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport via social medial, the youngster explained that he wants to make a big impact during the outdoor season with one eye on Tokyo 2020 qualification; a difficult feat with the 17.14 qualifying distance being some way ahead of his personal best.