Granger confident of swift and peaceful resolution to political impasse

President David Granger is confident that there will be a peaceful, lawful resolution to the current political standstill in a short period of time.

In one of his few statements to the public since the general and regional elections of March 2, 2020, Granger, who is Leader of A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), acknowledged that there has been uncertainty and unease since the declaration of the region four results.

But he maintained that there is clear Constitutional independence for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). As such, he stated categorically that he cannot, did not, and will not interfere in the work of GECOM. He said that he, at all times, acted in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Guyana.

Continuing, the President urged that calm and peace be maintained, and that the people must join him in allowing the Elections Commission to execute its legal and procedural mandate to deliver credible elections.

He said that the Opposition had intimidated the returning officer, Clairmont Mingo, causing an interruption of his work.

Further, in acknowledging that the Opposition has asked the Supreme Court to prevent GECOM from making a declaration of the final results, Granger said that though it is right to wait on the Court – as GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh has urged – he is sure that the Opposition has been disseminating a false narrative.

This, he added, is reflected in the tabulation it has published of its statements of poll for region four.

The President gave a stern condemnation of the violence that has occurred recently, and assured that security forces have been working tirelessly to bring back order and justice.

“It is my sworn duty, as President, to uphold the Constitution and keep our citizens safe. I intend to do so. I will not allow political malefactors to hijack our democracy and compromise public order and human safety. Law and order will be maintained.”

“Guyanese will continue to live with each other. We must not allow ourselves to be provoked into taking any action which will engender hate or disharmony.”