Archer cops two medals at NJCAA Nationals

Guyana’s Golden girl, Joanna Archer, who is a student-athlete at Monroe College in the United States, continues to make the nation proud on the track while maintaining academic excellence.

Archer’s latest exploits came during last weekend’s National Junior Colleges Athletics Association (NJCAA) Indoor Nationals where she copped two medals; silver in the women’s 800m and Gold in the 4x800m race that she helped her team win.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Archer explained that she was happy to perform so well in the NJCAA Division one races since she has been struggling with a knee-injury that is rehabilitating.

The 2019 CARIFTA games silver medalist clocked a time of 2 minutes 13 seconds during her second place finish during the NJCAA Nationals that was competed at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex in Virginia.

The gold medal run in the 4x800m race was a repeat of what the team did in 2019. The Monroe ‘Mustangs’ women’s team in the race consisted of Thobile Amon who ran the first leg, Archer in the second, Thulisile Amon third, while Faten Laribi was the anchor.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Archer dedicated her successes last weekend to her coach Shirvon Greene who has been doing a lot of work with her along with all her supporters back home including her grandmother, who all help to keep her motivated.

In addition, she explained that making the Tokyo Games this year may not be a realistic goal but she vowed to keep working and progressing so she can be the best version of herself and one day make the Summer Olympics. (Calvin Chapman)