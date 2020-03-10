A formula for long lasting peace and stability in our country

DEAR EDITOR,

I firmly believe that the time has come for a massive overhaul of our political system because the current one is not fit for purpose. However the first thing that needs to happen is for the PPP/C and the APNU/AFC to have immediate dialogue with no pre conditions attached because what is playing out before our eyes will only serve to bring our country down.

Guyana demands that this happens now.

The president should pick up the phone and call the opposition leader and arrange a summit to bring a swift end to the current crisis.

I have a few suggestions for a power sharing agreement: (1) Give the presidency and nine ministries to the PPP/C and APNU /AFC, the prime minister position and nine ministries for two and a half years each then the other way around for the same period of time; (2) Begin serious constitutional changes we need to end the cycle of winner takes all, one party rule and dominance. This, I think, is the best way for long lasting peace and stability in our country because at the end of the day we still have to play together, live together work together, support and encourage each other, after all, we are one people, one nation and one destiny.

Kind regards,

V. Persaud